Jerry Bryan Andrew, 83, of Paris passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Paris.
He was born on April 15, 1938 in Clarke County, Iowa, the son of Giffin and Pauline Baker Andrew.
He was a Farmer and Rancher.
Mr. Andrew is survived by children, Michael Andrew, of Grand Prairie, Texas and Jackie Jamar and husband, Bart Jamar, of Paris; grandchildren Mollie Jamar and husband, Chris Pickins, of Paris and Will Jamar, of Paris; great-grandsons, Maverick and Steele; and sisters, Linda Boyd of Gallatin, Missouri and Rea Gray, of Grand River, Iowa.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
