Shawn Marie Jackson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
She was born on May 3, 1968, to James “Jim” and June Stagner Irwin in Toledo, Ohio.
Shawn graduated from Prairiland High School in 1988 and Paris Junior College. She was employed at Paris Family Physicians in the lab. She had previously worked at several other medical offices, Super Cuts and Don Juan Hair Salon.
She is survived by her husband Keith Jackson of Blossom, Texas, whom she married on Aug. 14, 2010; her son, Travis Irwin of Greenville; her father, Jim Irwin of Paris; stepson, Jeremy Jackson and wife, Maddie, of Paris; grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Paisley and Remy Jackson of Paris; brothers, Mike Irwin and wife, Janet, of Ohio and Steve Irwin of Reno; and special “nieces,” Kimberlynn and Makayla Lee of Bogata.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held soon.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.