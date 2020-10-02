Betty Sue Legate, age 80, of Paris, passed away quietly at Paris Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery, with a time of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. Mike Fortenberry will officiate.
Betty was born on July 31, 1940 in Paris, Texas, to Edgar Ray White and Mary Allred Eldredge. She was a life-long Lamar County resident. She graduated from Central High in Sumner in 1959.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked in the nurseries of several area churches for many years. She loved children and attending church services. She was also a very good cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Edgar “Sonny” White; and a best friend, Susan Ann Shoemake.
Betty is survived by her spouse, H.G. Legate; sons, SFC Stephen Legate, Ret. and wife, Paula, of Alabama and Gary W. Legate, of Paris; a daughter, Glennette Dykes and husband, Paul, of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Charlotte Anderson and husband, Patrick, of Longview, William Legate and Kimberly Legate, of Alabama, Ryan Ricketts, Hope Ricketts, Grace Dykes, Camille and Benjamin Dykes, all of Mt. Vernon; great-grandchildren, Conlan, Jacob and Catherine Anderson, all of Longview; as well as several nieces.
