In celebration of the life of KaSonya M. Hicks services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, with the Rev. Floyd Trotter as pastor, the Rev. Shannon McGuire as officiant, Dr. Jerard Mosley as eulogist. Final resting place will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. Visitation will be at Maxey Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kasonya M. Hicks was born on June 15, 1973 in Paris, Texas to the parentage of Norma Mosley Hicks and Johnny Hicks.
She accepted Christ at an early age. She was a former member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was a 1991 graduate of Paris High School, attended Job Corps, Aladdin Beauty College and Amcat Texas Adjuster Pre Licensing. She was a current employee of Baylor Medical Center and United Healthcare.
She entered eternal rest on May 13, 2022.
Loved ones who remain, children, Tymiesha Hicks and Antonio Sherfield; grandson, Zyan Beasley; parents, Norma Hicks and Johnny Hicks; fiance´, Trent Edwards; siblings, Bradley Mosley, Deneitra Hicks, Johnny K. Hicks, Jarvis Hill, Ronoshia Humphrey.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.