Gene Cass, 90, of Arthur City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Red Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.
Gene, the son of Floyd and Gussie Lee Morris Cass, was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Arkansas.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict being stationed in Shirley, Massachusetts.
His career at Uarco, as a mechanist, spanned 23 years. He then went to work at B & W where he retired.
Gene was a private pilot and enjoyed the years he was able to spend in aviation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Dusty Jones; and a sister, Fannie Bell Chambers.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ruth Simpson Cass, whom he married on April 21, 1950; two sons, Larry Cass and wife, Cindy of Paris and Timothy Cass, of Arthur City; one daughter, Debra Sieferman, of Indiana; grandchildren, Michael Cass and wife, Shannon, Mathew Cass and wife, Stacey, Carrie Bristow, Zachary Sieferman, Charrie Sieferman, Kindel Cass and Cameron Cass; great-grandchildren, Makina, Cora, Zoee, Jett, Miles, Brody, Cadynce, Lincoln, Paisley, Holden, Noah, Hailey and Katie; a granddaughter-in-law, Brianna Jones; sisters, Loretha Vanderburg, Peggy Holmes and Dixie Gage; and one brother, Malcolm Cass; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
