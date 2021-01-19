Paris police responded to a family disturbance in the 300 block of 3rd Street NW at 7:32 a.m. Sunday. While officers were investigating, Deonta Deo’Jon Penny, 30, of Paris, fled the scene on foot.
Penny was apprehended after running several blocks. Penny was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. While running from the officers, Penny was observed throwing a glass pipe that looked like one that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine or other illegal substances onto the ground.
Penny was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention and three Lamar County warrants. Penny was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Suspected marijuana and cocaine recovered
A Paris police officer made a security check in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday. The officer encountered a 29-year-old man who fled from the officer on foot when the officer questioned him about the smell of what could be marijuana emitting from his vehicle.
The officer was not able to find and apprehend the man but did find suspected marijuana and cocaine, and a pistol inside the suspect’s vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Forklift and ATV stolen from fenced lot
Paris Police met with a complainant who reported the burglary of a building in the 100 block of East Price Street at 10:11 a.m. Saturday. The complainant said someone had entered the building and had stolen several items.
A forklift and an ATV were also reported stolen from the back fenced-in lot. The investigation continues.
Xbox stolen from residence
At 7:23 Saturday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 1800 block of Polk Street. The complainant reported that sometime within the past two hours, someone had broken a window and had entered the residence.
The suspect(s) then stole an Xbox One. The incident is under investigation.
Tires and floor jacks stolen
At 7:51 a.m. Monday, Paris police met with the complainant who reported the burglary of a business in the 2000 block of North Main Street. The complainant said that he had received a call from his alarm company that day and had called an employee to check the business.
The complainant found that a garage door had been propped open. Once inside, he noticed a set of tires and four floor jacks missing. The incident is under investigation.
Woman arrested for outstanding felony warrant
Paris police arrested Glenda Sue Potter, 44, of Paris, in the 300 block of Grand Avenue at 10:47 a.m. Monday. Potter had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and a misdemeanor theft warrant.
She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Drugs found after vehicle stop
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 1:38 p.m. Monday because the driver was not wearing a seat belt. During the investigation, the officer smelled what could be marijuana.
The driver was arrested for having no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The front passenger, 17-year-old Jerrica Sims, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The back passenger, 37-year-old Ashley Matilda Perez, also of Paris, admitted that she had marijuana in the vehicle.
When the officer found the marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and prescription pills were also located. Perez was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a city warrant.
Sims was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify when she gave a wrong date of birth. All three were booked and placed in jail.
Police find suspected meth, marijuana on man with warrant
Paris police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 7:47 p.m. Monday. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot and made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Ricky Dolan Chase Butler, of Paris.
Butler was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and city traffic warrants. He also had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in his pocket. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Butler was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend and Monday.
