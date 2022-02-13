John Thomas “Tommy” Taylor of Allen, Texas, passed away at home on Feb. 8, 2022, at the age of 66.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1955, to John Murl Taylor and Bonnie Walker Taylor in Paris, Texas.
Tommy married Starr Batten on July 29, 1978, in Middlesex, North Carolina. He loved spending time with family and working in the church nursery. He was a member of Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas.
Tommy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 43 years, Starr Taylor of Allen, Texas; sons, John Thomas Taylor II and wife, Amanda Lynn, of Fort Worth, Texas, and James Thurman Taylor and wife, Ellen Grace, of Allen, Texas; mother, Bonnie Taylor; brother, Jimmy Taylor and wife, Gail, of Blossom, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Murl Taylor.
The Taylor family would like to express sincere gratitude to caretaker, Aunt Sadie, to the medical team at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, the Vitas Healthcare team, the Stonebriar adult choir and loving family and friends.
Tommy’s memorial service will be held at Stonebriar Community Church, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m
Memorials in memory of Tommy may be made to: Stonebriar Community Church, 4801 Legendary Drive, Frisco, TX 75034. To convey condolences and to sign an online registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.