Mary Louise Boren, 94, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Mary was born on Oct. 15, 1926, to John H. Boren and Bertha Baxley Boren.
Mary worked at First National Bank in Paris for 52 years as Assistant Cashier.
Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews, including niece, Dania Dewese Kelley and husband, Roger Kelley, of Clermont, Florida; niece, Sandra Leverton; and nephew, John Allen Carter; along with several cousins.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Scott Mansion, 425 S. Church Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Scott Mansion, 425 S. Church Street, Paris, Texas.
Internment was at Red Oak Cemetery, FM 1502, Blossom, Texas.
Services were provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
