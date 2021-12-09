The Holy Cross Episcopal Church Choir presents its annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” this Sunday at 4 p.m., with organ prelude beginning at 3:45.
The service has been a tradition in the Anglican Church since first presented at King’s College, Cambridge, on Christmas Eve in 1918. Many Episcopal churches in the U.S. have continued the tradition, including Holy Cross in Paris. It is a program consisting of eight scripture lessons, with choral music selected to enhance the readings.
It was established at Holy Cross over 40 years ago, during the tenure of the late James Thompson, organist and choirmaster, and is the choir’s gift to the church and to the community.
This year’s service is under the direction of Holy Cross organist and choir director Jennie Vaughan. The choir will process with the traditional hymn “Once in Royal David’s City” at 4. Readers include choir members, and a blessing by Father Craig Reed, Rector of the Church of the Holy Cross.
Musical selections include “O come, Emmanuel” arranged by John Rutter; “Adam lay ybounden” by Boris Ord; “Prepare the way, O Zion”; “Lo, how a rose e’er blooming,” by Michael Praetorius; “A Psalm of Peace” by Jane Manton Marshall, whose grandfather Charles Manton was a minister at Central Presbyterian Church in Paris from 1880 – 1908. Other selections are “The angel Gabriel”; “O little town of Bethlehem” set to the tune “Forest Green“; and “While by my sheep.” The service ends with the traditional “O come, all ye faithful” and “Hark the herald angels sing.” An organ postlude will follow.
A festive reception hosted by the Women of the Church will follow in the Parish Hall, directly behind the church. Visitors are welcome. A nursery will be provided for children ages 5 and under. Holy Cross Episcopal Church is at 400 S. Church St. in Paris.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.