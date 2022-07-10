On Monday, Small Business Development Center Director Jennifer Johnson and Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford will begin the first of three classes to provide support to business owners who need help developing or maximizing their online presence.
This free class will take a broad look at the available options offered through Wix and show you a step-by-step process on how to do the prep work and the implementation of creating a website.
The class is set for 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 11, July 18 and July 25 at City Hall Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Topics to be covered include:
1. Define your goal
2. Conduct competitor research
3. Explore visual options
4. Choose a domain name
5.Design your website layout
6. Crafting your brand
7. Prioritize your content
8. Optimize for SEO
9. Make your site mobile friendly.
Whether you have a website or not this class can give you some great tips for online presence and additional sales. The discussion includes social media and how while both are considered digital platforms they are not the same thing. Bringing a laptop is encouraged but not required.
Creating a budget to reach your target customer and how to keep a self-sustaining budget will be other topics to cover. The class will address how to integrate them both into your digital marketing plan to help reach your goals.
Reserve your space today by emailing cbedford@paristexas.gov or come to Paris City Council Chambers on Monday at 8:30 a.m.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.