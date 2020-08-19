Detectives with the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Bonham Street at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday and found four people inside. Also found was more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a pistol.
Cornelius Wadeshawn Gill, 28, fled from the officers but was apprehended after a short foot chase, police said. He was found to have two felony warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and assault by impeding breath of a family member. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
Also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance were Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks, 18, Jaquavius Jashon Woods, 18, and Ciara Monek Woods, 25, all of Paris. All four were later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where Ciara Woods and Jaquavius Woods remained this morning without a set bond. Leeks and Gill were not listed among the inmates in the jail’s online records.
Police investigating aggravated assault
Paris police responded to an aggravated assault reported in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday. The 30-year-old complainant reported there had been a road rage incident involving the suspect just prior to the assault. The complainant said a man and a woman approached him in a parking lot, and they continued the road rage. The unknown man retrieved an unknown object from his vehicle, police were told. The man then hit the complainant causing a laceration, and the suspects then left. The complainant drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Stolen vehicle, burglaries under investigation
A 1998 white Toyota Camry was reported stolen at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Henderson Street. The complainant reported the vehicle was last seen at the residence at about 2 a.m. The investigation continues.
Police responded to a business burglary in the 200 block of Clarksville Street at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had broken out a front plexi-glass window to gain entry into the business. The suspect(s) caused extensive damage to the building while trying to break in, police reported. The owner said that only a piece of electronic equipment had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
At 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, police met with a complainant of a home burglary in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. The complainant reported someone had entered their apartment through an unlocked door and had stolen three bottles of medication. The complainant said they had left the residence to go to a doctor’s appointment when the burglary occurred. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
