Emmitt Dewayne Holt, 67, of Paris passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, in his home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop S. F. Evans will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Emmitt Dewayne Holt was born on June 3, 1953, the son of John Robert Holt and Clarice Green.
He attended Paris High School and was a former employee of Merico Box and Earthgrains until becoming disabled.
He is survived by his children, Denetria Fulbright, LaMesa Fulbright, Autavia Fulbright and Erin (Gregory) Stewart; grandchildren, Misty Fulbright, Jambrecia Fulbright, JahKea Spraglin (Brandon), Chassidy Fulbright, Crissiauna Brown (Dayron), Faith Reynolds, Zariah Brooks and Braniah Brooks; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Fracharn Holt-Wilson; brother, Bradwrick Holt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Holt; parents; and sister, Johnquelyn Holt-King.
Due to Covid-19 Masks are required.
condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
