The Adult and Teen Challenge Center, formerly known as the Texas Dream Center, will host a banquet Sept. 9.
“The students are the highlight of our banquet,” said Randa Hickman, director of the women’s part of the ATCC in Clarksville. “The big thing about our banquet is to show those who want to support us, this it what God’s doing right now.”
The ATCC is an addiction rehabilitation center. Hickman said right now almost all the beds are full, and everyone is doing well at both the men’s center in Deport and the women’s.
The banquet will open its doors at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Love Civic Center, with the program to start at 7. There will be a silent auction as well. Tickets are $35 each, or $250 for a table of eight seats. For more information about tickets, contact the Deport campus at 903-652-2352 or go online to tptexas.org.
