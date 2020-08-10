Herman Wayne Lane, 70, of Paris passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his home.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug., 13 at El Bethel Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation per his wishes.
Herman was born on Feb. 3, 1950 in Paris, a son of Herman and Pearl Gaddis Lane.
He married Martha Fagan. He was a mechanic and a handyman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Pearl Lane; sisters, Patsy Yates, Bonnie Oliver, Kathryn Ann Lane; brothers, William Lane and Sidney Lane.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Lane; daughter, Jessica Lane and husband, Mike Hecker, of Niles, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
