Douglas L. Waldo, 87, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Spring Lake Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Cook officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Concluding services will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Waldo, the son of Robert Waldo and Mamie Sinclair Waldo, was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Arkansas.
He served in the United States Air Force for four years. It was when in Alaska he met Geraldine Ruth Namminga, and they were wed on Oct. 10, 1961, building 54 years of family and memories before her death on March 10, 2016.
While living in Taiwan, he worked for Collins Radio. It was during his time with Collins that he worked with NASA on the Apollo Program. Doug then worked for Magnavox, where he worked developing the first FAX machine. Later he began working for NuTone where he remained until retirement.
He was a member of the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club, and he and Butch Milford restored an old John Deere tractor. He was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church. Doug enjoyed living at Spring Lake Assisted Living where he’d been elected Honorary President.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Darrell Waldo, Louise Waldo Swanson, Norman Waldo and Lonnie Waldo.
Survivors include two children, Doreen Ruthart and husband, Ronnie, of Paris and David Wayne Waldo and wife, Sara, of Leander; grandchildren, Drew Stanley and wife, Amanda, Danae Nicole Hignight and husband, Cole, Justin Waldo, Kyle Waldo and Lauren Waldo; great-grandchildren, Parker Pynes, Kanyon Stanley, Oakley Bryce, Abbott Stanley and Denison Stanley, Evan Hignight and Brinlee Hignight; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Spring Lake, Platinum Home Health, Jenna Pynes, Platinum Hospice and Ryleigh Sims, for the care given to their loved one.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
