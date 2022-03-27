Arel Bryce Vanderburg was born on Dec. 25, 1931, and died on March 24, 2022, at 90 years of age. He was born the son of Cliff and Mary Vanderburg in Chicota, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings, Dale Vanderburg, Donald Vanderburg and Mary Clifford Rude.
He is survived by siblings, Sidney Vanderburg, Jimmy Vanderburg, Valerie Sims, Merle Stewart, Fay Ella Allen, Carolyn Young and Lynette O’Brien; his wife of 62 years, Patricia Vanderburg; three children, Bryce Vanderburg, Rana Wallace and John Vanderburg; grandchildren, Jeremy Vanderburg, Cody Vanderburg, Tessa Vanderburg and John Wallace; as well as great-grandchildren, Carter Vanderburg, Logan Vanderburg and Lola Vanderburg.
Arel, known to his family and friends as “Bryce” or “Van,” retired from the army after serving 20 years. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1973. He has remained an active member for almost half a century. Those who knew Van well remember him as a man of his word and a loving caregiver. He cared for his father and mother as long as they lived and took care of his family until his death. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He believed in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection to life in a paradise earth with no more suffering and pain.
His death leaves a void that can only be filled when his loved ones are there to welcome him back, knowing they will never have to say goodbye again.
A memorial service will be held remotely via zoom on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend can contact Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home for details.
