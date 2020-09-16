Paris police responded to a reported assault in the 3200 block of Clarksville Street on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the 38-year-old complainant told police he had been stabbed by his stepfather, David Brown.
Police said the complainant reported that an argument over missing medications had broken out and the two started to fist fight, until Brown reportedly stabbed him. Officers saw injuries consistent with the complainant’s story and blood on his clothing from the wounds, police said.
David Brown was placed under arrest and transported to jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested 3 people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.