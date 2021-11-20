Jerry Kell Hammack died due to complications from Covid. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the age of 79 on Nov. 16, 2021, at Paris Regional Hospital in Paris Texas.
Jerry was born on Nov. 12, 1942 in Scurry, Texas to John and Faye Hammack.
He graduated from Scurry HS in 1960, Henderson County Junior College in 1964 and East Texas State University where he earned his Bachelor's, Masters and an EdD in 1974.
Jerry married Carol, the love of his life and wife of 57 years, on Aug. 28, 1964.
He retired from Paris Junior College where he served for 21 years as the Director of Institutional Research.
Jerry was baptized into Christ in 1958 at the Scurry Church of Christ in Scurry, Texas. He was a faithful member of the Lord’s church for 63 years and even served as an elder at the Bonham Street Church of Christ in Paris, Texas.
Jerry is survived by his wife. He leaves behind two children, his son, Patrick, also Patrick’s wife, Melissa, who he loved as his daughter and his daughter, Amanda. He’s also survived by two granddaughters, Macey and Avery, both of whom he adored.
Jerry was a founding member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris and served as a board secretary.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Jerry had a passion for woodcarving. He could be found every day in his woodshop carving away, often visiting and drinking coffee with his coffee buddies.
Jerry had a warm, larger than life, personality. He touched many lives with his kindness, generosity, and humor throughout the years. Jerry was tender and loving toward his family, loyal and caring towards his friends and faithful in service towards God.
Family and friends are invited to attend memorial service at 7 p.m., followed by a celebration of Jerry’s life, on Monday, Nov. 22 at Bonham Street Church of Christ located at 1272 Bonham St, Paris, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tipton Children’s Home in Tipton, Oklahoma located at 1000 N Broadway Ave.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hammack family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
