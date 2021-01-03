The Downtown Food Pantry in Paris distributed 2.85 million pounds of food to 11,730 people in 2020.
Twenty-three percent of Lamar County’s population received free groceries during the year, with 4,190 households receiving an average of 568 meals.
“Through the generosity of so many local donors, churches and foundation grants, we were able to provide a total of 2.38 million meals,” said Allan Hubbard, food pantry executive director. “That’s more food than we’ve ever given out since our inception in 2009.”
The most challenging thing for the pantry was seeing 1,000 new families.
“Anyone who lives in Lamar County can receive food for free. There are no income requirements. While we don’t like it that any family struggles with food insecurity, we are glad to know that 1,000 new households who needed us took advantage of our service,” Hubbard said.
The director added Covid-19 related increase in food stamp benefits, economic stimulus funds and increased unemployment benefits led to 175 less families needing the pantry than in 2019. However, even with those additional monetary benefits in family’s pockets, almost one quarter of Lamar County saw their family fed through the pantry.
“Operations Director Chuck Burton is to be credited with relentlessly making sure our warehouse is stocked full. He monitors available supply through our partners and saw to it we had 150,000 more pounds to give out to whomever needed it,” Hubbard said. “That translates to a full three more semi-truckloads of food going out the door than last year.”
The pantry plans to build an additional warehouse in 2021 to make sure any family in the Paris area who needs it will receive as much food as the pantry can possibly provide. The organization purchased adjacent property in 2020 allowing for expansion.
“We simply cannot overstate the importance of local individuals and their churches who support us financially. Every single dollar provides four meals. We’re also a proud United Way partner agency,” Hubbard said.
Private foundation grants from Paris Legacy, Roy and Skeeter Davis Family, RAM Foundation, Campbell Soup, Atmos Energy, Guaranty Bank, Load Trail, Oncor, and Vistra Energy also enable pantry operations and expansion.
“We’re also incredibly grateful to Cunningham Steel for helping us make a new roof possible this past year,” Hubbard added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.