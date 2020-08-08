Good morning, Red River Valley!
Midlevel high pressure will work to keep the region hot and dry over the weekend, starting with a sunny day today with a high near 97. The heat index value is expected to top out at 104 degrees as winds come from the south southwest at 10 mph. Clear skies are expected to continue into the overnight period as the low falls to around 75.
Sunday will hit us with another dose of sunny skies as the high returns to around 96. The heat index value will get as high as 103 degrees. The wind should come from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night, like tonight, will be clear as the low gets to around 77.
Monday will continue the trend as the forecast currently calls for sunny skies and a high near 96.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your weekend!
