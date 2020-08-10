Cleo Lenoir Heflin, age 93, of Paris, Texas passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2020 at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center.
She was born on April 2, 1927, in Lamar County, to Raymond and Lea Austin Lenoir.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Heflin; five brothers, Otis, Clifton, Lewis, Raymond “Buddy” Jr. and Theo; two sisters, Ozell and Mary Emma.
Cleo is survived by her sister, Imogene Carroll, of Denison; her daughter, Sharon Pels and husband, Jerry, of League City, Texas; her son, Jerry Raper and wife, Roxanne, of Paris; four grandchildren, Tammy Daniel, Roy Daniel, April Lockey and husband, Curtis, Aaron Raper and wife, Jamey; four great-grandchildren, Jake and Brooks Lockey, Chance Henderson and Finn Raper.
Cleo and Harry lived and worked in Grand Prairie, Texas spending their weekends at their second home in Garretts Bluff. Finally retiring to Garretts Bluff in 1982 to relax and spend time with their family. They enjoyed traveling the country by bus and train tours, going on international cruise ship tours and traveling to their favorite destinations, Colorado and Port Aransas.
Cleo was a very talented quilter, a great cook, and was always happy to play card games with her friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Paris and enjoyed her time with her Sunday School Class.
She will be remembered by her family for many things but most of all her witty sense of humor and her great laugh.
We want to thank Colonial Lodge, Stephen Towler, and his wonderful staff for their excellent care. Since March they have taken excellent care of their residents, keeping them safe and also helping with the anxiety and the loneliness they are feeling, not getting to see their loved ones. We will always be grateful for the time Mom had at Colonial Lodge. The entire staff made her feel that it was her home, but not just our Mom, they do the same for all the residents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
