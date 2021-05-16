DETROIT — At Tuesday night’s Detroit Economic Development Corp. meeting, the newly-formed group decided on leadership and found out the half-cent sales tax raise would hit city coffers in September.
According to minutes from the meeting, the Texas Comptroller’s Office has informed the city that the sales tax raise — which will go into effect on June 1 — would show up in the September payout from the state. The raise was approved by city residents last May, raising the tax rate from the current 7.75% to 8.25%. The money will help the city budget with activities and improvements, but a part of it will also go to the new EDC, to help fund its efforts to bring more businesses to Detroit.
“The tax is not for the people in Detroit. It’s for anyone who comes through Detroit and spends money, so it benefits our city,” Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass said when proposing the tax. “It’s to help Detroit, not hurt us.”
The EDC also voted in its leadership, with Billy Shelby as the president, Bobby Miller as vice president, Deana Johnson as secretary and City Secretary Tami Nix as executive director.
Before the EDC meeting, City Council met and accepted two donations, $500 from Nan’s Closet to a basketball pad at City Park and $2,000 from Jody VanDeaver for the city fireworks.
The city is also going through the culverts and ditches, and workers are striving to improve flow. Over 500 cubic yards of dirt has been removed from ditches and given to residents who have requested it. Around 15 to 18 culverts have been blasted and cleaned out, and the creek at Bennett Street has been cleaned as much as possible.
