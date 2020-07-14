Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to already muggy conditions that will include a 10% chance for rain before 11 a.m. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 96. As heat index values rise to near 104 degrees, the National Weather Service's heat advisory will go into effect. That's from noon to 8 p.m. Gusty winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 78. As gusty south southeast winds continue to bring Gulf moisture into the atmosphere, we'll see a 20% chance for rain Wednesday morning. Expect to see another heat advisory, too, as the high gets near 97 and heat index values rise to 105.
Stay cool, stay hydrated and enjoy your Tuesday!
