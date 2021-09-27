Trisha Ann Woodard Pennington, 46, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Trisha was born on Dec. 23, 1974, in Paris.
She graduated from Chisum High School and went on to be manager of Long John Silvers and manager of CVS Pharmacy. She was a member of the Church of God.
Her father, Billy Woodard; and two grandfathers, Amos Clark and Russell Slagle, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her mother, Brenda Mathews; children, Jacob Sisson and wife, Taylor and Annalise Sisson; her grandmother, Wanda Clark; grandchildren, Jackson Sisson and Layla Guzman; and two sisters, Delana Hines and wife, Shalisha and Camry Mathews; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
