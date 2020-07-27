Lionel Frank Getz Sr., passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in the Jennings community, surrounded by family, after a one-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Marks officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers are David Skidmore, Joe Allred, Billy Coe, Brad Coe, Brian Skidmore, Ryan Lassiter and Alan Skidmore. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Erich Leonhardt, Wayne Getz, Jim Lassiter, Travis Skidmore, Dwight Skidmore, Roland Leonhardt, and Toby Yoder.
Lionel was born to Ralph and Eva Getz on July 19, 1936 in Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
Lionel met the love of his life, Georgia Skidmore, having been introduced by neighbor Bill Allen, whom he was serving with in the United States Air Force in Ardmore, Oklahoma. They were married on Aug. 10, 1958 at Shady Grove Methodist Church. They were to celebrate 62 years of marriage prior to his death.
From their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Sharilyn, Frank and Shanna.
Lionel was a graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his career working for DuPont at the Victoria, Texas plant. He retired in 1994 and moved to Paris, Texas in 1997 where he made his home.
Lionel was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He had a love of restoring cars and tractors, giving extra attention to every little detail. He and Georgia were members of the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club, Red River Valley Honkers Antique Car Club and former members of the Victoria Corvette Club. Lionel loved sports and was a diehard SMU Ponies and Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his wife Georgia; daughter, Sharilyn; son, Frank; sister, Evelyn Leonhardt (Roland), of DeMotte, Indiana; and his sister-in-law, Charlene Getz, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Other survivors include a multitude of Getz and Skidmore family members and friends.
Lionel was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shanna; and brother, Ralph Getz.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church building fund at 3105 Lamar Avenue, Paris, TX 75460.
The service will be available via Facebook Live on the Bright-Holland Funeral Home page.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
