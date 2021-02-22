Charles William Davidson, 82, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Blake Stogsdill officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Charles, the son of Haskel and Eller Nolen Davidson, was born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Paragould, Arkansas.
His career at Campbell Soup spanned 36 years before his retirement. He was a charter member of Canaanland Church of God where he served as a greeter, usher and custodian before his health failed. Charles was an avid car enthusiast, especially Classic Cars.
His parents; and a sister, Patsy Smith, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Alta Hutchings Davidson; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Cecil Hutchings, David Hutchings, Eric Hutchings, Kyle Hutchings, Dustin Williams, Junior Folsom, Stephen Hutchings, Chase Stogsdill and J. W. Davidson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.