Sally Belle Cowper Sheppard Mandell, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died on Oct. 16, 2021, from complications of Covid pneumonia.
She was born on April 13, 1938 in Big Spring, Texas, the first of four children, of Roscoe Bennett Gray Cowper, MD and Mary Joy Odam Cowper.
She was an honor student at Big Spring High School, elected to several class officer positions and to Who’s Who on Campus. In 1954, she attended the YMCA World Centennial Conference in Paris, France. In 1960, she earned a BA degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was admitted to the Plan II honors program and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. On campus she served on the Student Union Leadership Committee, participated in “Y” activities, and was invited to join the Orange Jackets honor society. She was a founder of the informal (and enduring) organization for campus women, the Bored Martyrs.
In 1961, Sally married Rodney Sheppard, also originally from Big Spring and a graduate of UT. While he served in active military duty, Sally taught GED classes for non-commissioned officers. While Mr. Sheppard attended UT Law School, she was the Foster Home Worker in the first Travis County Child Welfare Unit. Later she served as Chairman of the Child Welfare board. During these years, she also served as President of the Kappa alumnae organization and was active in the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and the Austin Junior League.
Divorced in 1973, Sally moved with her three children to Paris, Texas, in order to manage her family’s ranch in Red River County. She took agriculture classes at Paris Junior College, mastered the ranching business and became a certified Brangus cattle inspector. Her ranching experience led to her avid interest in the commodities market. She became a licensed Commodity and Stock Broker, eventually running her own firm clearing trades through Rosenthal Collins in Chicago and Southwest Securities in Dallas.
In 2003, Sally moved back to Austin, re-joining Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, where she met and married Humboldt Casad Mandell, PhD. Together they were active in church activities and University of Texas events. Sally served as president of St. Anne’s Guild of Good Shepherd and as a volunteer for Faith in Action (Drive a Senior). She and Hum enjoyed the University of Texas Forum group, the Chancellor’s council, and Texas Exes Flying Longhorn trips. She supported Junior League projects, Kappa Kappa Gamma philanthropies, the Paralyzed Veterans’ fundraising and the Dress for Success program.
As a girl growing up in territory home to the native Comanche tribe, Sally collected hundreds of arrowheads and fossils, beginning her lifelong appreciation of artifacts, cultural objects and natural history. With the advent of the iPhone, Sally became an enthusiastic photographer, sharing her creativity with friends and family. She will be remembered for her fearlessness and grit in taking on new challenges; her high kicks of celebration and infectious joie de vivre; her love of art and travel and delight in sharing new discoveries; and her exquisite style and natural talent for entertaining. Museum guards will remember her as the lady who got too close to the paintings.
Sally Sheppard Mandell was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Bennett Gray Cowper; her mother, Mary Joy Odam Cowper; and her beloved son, Judson Cowper Sheppard.
She is survived by her husband, Humboldt Casad Mandell Jr., PhD; daughters, Joy Celeste Sheppard, MD and Lauren Sheppard and husband, David Wolfson; and grandsons, Caleb Judson Sheppard Wolfson and Toby Beckett Sheppard Wolfson. Other survivors include her sisters, Jane Cowper Henson and husband, Bart, of Houston, Brenda Cowper Smith and husband, Bruce, of New Braunfels; and brother, RBG “Bennett” Cowper Jr., of Dallas.
Funeral arrangements are through Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Austin. Services are planned at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Austin on Oct. 30, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a tax-deductible contribution to the nonprofit Tiny Hearts Project tinyheartsproject.org or the charity of your choice.
