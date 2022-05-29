Bradley Joe Blair, 62, of Paris, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, in McKinney, Texas, as a result of an automobile accident. Bradley was born April 14, 1960, in Paris, Texas, to Mickey Joe and Glenda Jumper Blair. Bradley worked as an auto technician.

Left to cherish Bradley’s memories are his mother, Glenda Blair of Paris; daughter, Michelle Rooker of MIichigan; brother, Boyd Blair and wife, Tammy, of Winnsboro; sisters; Pam Briscoe and husband, Bodie, and Gina Briscoe and husband, Johnny, of Paris; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, May 30, 2022, at Providence Cemetery, FM 195, Paris, TX, at 10:30 a.m., under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.