Bradley Joe Blair, 62, of Paris, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, in McKinney, Texas, as a result of an automobile accident. Bradley was born April 14, 1960, in Paris, Texas, to Mickey Joe and Glenda Jumper Blair. Bradley worked as an auto technician.
Left to cherish Bradley’s memories are his mother, Glenda Blair of Paris; daughter, Michelle Rooker of MIichigan; brother, Boyd Blair and wife, Tammy, of Winnsboro; sisters; Pam Briscoe and husband, Bodie, and Gina Briscoe and husband, Johnny, of Paris; and a host of friends and loved ones.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, May 30, 2022, at Providence Cemetery, FM 195, Paris, TX, at 10:30 a.m., under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.