McGee-1.psd

Thomas R. McGee

Thomas R. McGee, 88, passed peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole Gean McGee; three married children, daughter, Susan Brooks and husband, Terry; son, John McGee and wife, Donna; and daughter, Laura Slagle and husband, Dale. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Ashley Clement and husband, Matt, Jessica Callaway and husband, Jason, Joel McGee and wife, Dory, and Jason McGee. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Lexi Clement, Zoey McGee, Alli McGee, Elliott Callaway and Johnny Callaway.

Thomas was born April 19, 1933, the eldest son of Rufus Elmer McGee and Emma Irene Lamb. Raised in Paris, he joined the Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After his service, he returned to Paris to marry and raise a family. He was a long-time member of the College Street Church of Christ and worked at Phillips Lighting Corp. for 40 years. Embracing his sense of adventure, he traveled all over the United States and Canada with his wife. He will be fondly remembered as a competitive game player and an avid camper.

Private family services were held.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.