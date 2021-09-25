Thomas R. McGee, 88, passed peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole Gean McGee; three married children, daughter, Susan Brooks and husband, Terry; son, John McGee and wife, Donna; and daughter, Laura Slagle and husband, Dale. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Ashley Clement and husband, Matt, Jessica Callaway and husband, Jason, Joel McGee and wife, Dory, and Jason McGee. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Lexi Clement, Zoey McGee, Alli McGee, Elliott Callaway and Johnny Callaway.
Thomas was born April 19, 1933, the eldest son of Rufus Elmer McGee and Emma Irene Lamb. Raised in Paris, he joined the Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After his service, he returned to Paris to marry and raise a family. He was a long-time member of the College Street Church of Christ and worked at Phillips Lighting Corp. for 40 years. Embracing his sense of adventure, he traveled all over the United States and Canada with his wife. He will be fondly remembered as a competitive game player and an avid camper.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.