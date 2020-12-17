Blossom CoG to hold drive-thru nativity
Blossom Church of God, 255 North Cedar St. in Blossom, will host a live drive-thru Christmas Nativity on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.
With all the Covid restrictions, the church felt that this was the safest way for the church to still be able to present the Christmas story. This drive-thru nativity will consist of more than 20 actors with around 10 live animals.
The event is free and all public is welcome to attend.
For more information, please call 903-249-2577.
Candle light service set at Springlake Baptist
Springlake Baptist Church will hold a candle lighting service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, with congregational singing, special music and a message by pastor Mike Clark.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Masks can be worn is desired and temperatures will be taken at the door.
Springlake Baptist Church is at 3500 Clarksville St. in Paris. For more information, call 903-785-1859.
The Cowboy Church of Paris will present its 15th annual Christmas in the Camp on Saturday at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. at the pavilion at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate St.
Christmas in the Camp is the story of Christmas through the eyes of a cowboy, and includes nine scenes presented on a professionally-produced video filmed at the Red River Valley Bible Camp. The film is approximately 25 minutes in length.
All are welcome to share in this celebration. Limited family group seating will be available or attendees may watch from cars with radio audio. Face masks are recommended and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
The Cowboy Church is at 664 CR 42570, on the grounds of the Red River Valley Bible Camp. For more information on this event or other church activities, call 903-491-6343 or 903-739-0532.
