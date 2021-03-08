Barry Randolph Perkins, age 75, of Paris, Texas was born on Feb. 6, 1946 and died 2021.
Barry served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967 in which he served on three ships,
The USS Southerland, USS Evans and the USS Black.
He was married throughout his younger adult life and worked many jobs after the Navy including, Campbell Soup, a truck driver, general construction and his main career of choice as a contractor.
He was part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and stayed true to their motto of “People helping People” as he would try his best to lend a helping hand when needed.
Surviving in addition to his brother and sister, Michael and Linda are his sons, Brandy, Randall, Drew and Eric; his grandchildren, Lexi, Connor, Asher, Ellie and Sailor; great-granddaughter, Maisy.
The service of remembrance will be held at Lamar Point Baptist Fellowship Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11.
