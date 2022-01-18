Stephen Kelsey Price

Funeral services for Stephen Price, fondly known as "Indian" will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Stephen passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 72.
Stephen K. Price was born on Nov. 30, 1949, in Dequeen, Arkansas,, to Tillis K. and Betty Louise Keen Price.
He worked as a millwright at Weyerhaeuser and various other paper mills. He was also a home builder in the Paris, Texas, Hattiesburg Mississippi and Little Rock, Arkansas areas. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, boating at Pat Mayse Lake and floating the Buffalo River in Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Judith Elisabeth Price.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 28 years, Greta Price; three daughters, Stephanie Drake and husband, Todd, Valorie Melton and Amanda Morales; stepdaughter, Tonda Sumner and husband, Dave; and by his first wife, Mary Baker; brothers, Michael Price, Rogder Price, Mark Price, James Price; and one sister, Rebekah Price; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jessica, Caleb, Jackson, Natalie, Jacob and Samantha; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.. at Prater-Lampton-Mills and Coffey Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
