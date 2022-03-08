Ethel Mae Johnston, 76, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Sherman.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Phil Spann officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ethel was born on Oct. 24, 1945 in Paris, a daughter of Loranzo Wesley and Maggie Sparks Barnett. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Johnston; parents; and brothers and sisters, JL Barnett, Betty Smith, Margie Perry, Dollie Spann, Linda Haley, Roger Barnett and Kathy Christian.
She is survived by her children, Randy Barnett, Sherry Carlisle and husband, Brad Carlisile, and Terry Barnett; grandsons, Danial Sugg and Christopher Sugg; and six other grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.