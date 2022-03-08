Ethel Mae Johnston

Ethel Mae Johnston

Ethel Mae Johnston, 76, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Sherman.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Phil Spann officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ethel was born on Oct. 24, 1945 in Paris, a daughter of Loranzo Wesley and Maggie Sparks Barnett. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Johnston; parents; and brothers and sisters, JL Barnett, Betty Smith, Margie Perry, Dollie Spann, Linda Haley, Roger Barnett and Kathy Christian.

She is survived by her children, Randy Barnett, Sherry Carlisle and husband, Brad Carlisile, and Terry Barnett; grandsons, Danial Sugg and Christopher Sugg; and six other grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.