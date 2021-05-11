Paris City Council on Monday named the first female mayor in the city’s history when councilors unanimously elected Paula Portugal of District 7 to the position and gave the nod to Reginald Hughes of District 2 as mayor pro tem.
“I am very honored that the council has placed its confidence in me, and I would like to make them very proud of the job we accomplish in the next year,” Portugal said briefly after the meeting while acknowledging congratulations from council members and staff. “I would very much like to be mayor of all the citizens of Paris, and I believe as Paris prospers so will its citizens.
First elected to the council in May 2017, Portugal was elected mayor pro tem in May 2019. She is in her final two-year term on the council before being term limited. In August 2020, Portugal served as one of 80 voting delegates to the Texas Municipal League Policy Summit in preparation for the 2021 Texas Legislative Session.
A Paris native, Portugal returned to Paris in 2012 after a 32-year career in education. She is married to Joseph S. Portugal, who holds a doctorate degree in Public Administration and teaches in the Department of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Earlier in the meeting, the council recognized Dr. Steve Clifford as outgoing mayor, and installed Mihir Pankaj as District 4 representative along with Portugal and Linda Knox of District 5.
In other action, the council asked Portugal, Hughes and Pankaj to develop performance evaluation instruments for the city manager, city attorney and city judge, and took no action after an executive session during which the council discussed an on-going litigation with Paris Regional Medical Center over a tax abatement. Pankaj, a member of the hospital board, recused himself from the meeting.
During a second closed session, counselors discussed a possible incentive for Westgate Apartments, but took no action after reconvening in public session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.