Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators Teach Tomorrow Summit, held virtually March 4-6.
Hannah Pardee and Javin Cary will be representing Paris High School at the national level in Public Speaking and Bulletin Board: Elementary, respectively. Pardee and Cary are the first students in Paris High School Texas Association of Future Educators history to advance to this level of competition.
The following students received a Blue Ribbon:
• Patricia Garnes and Erica Barber — Varsity Project Visualize: Appreciation
• Javin Cary and Quay Porter — Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board
• Ja’niecia Smith and Bryce Mills — Varsity Teacher Created Materials — High School
• Patricia Garnes, Leilin Ki Hamner and Madelyn Tullos — Junior Varsity Chapter Scrapbook
The following students received a White Ribbon:
• Madelyn Tullos and Leilin Ki Hamner — Junior Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board.
The national competition will take place virtually in June.
