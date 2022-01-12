Virus Outbreak Scramble for Tests

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

As more and more residents seek Covid-19 testing amid the latest surge, fueled by the more contagious omicron variant, some who sought free testing Tuesday were left waiting until Wednesday to get their results.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Tuesday hosted a three-hour free test site at the Covid Center, 1128 Clarksville St. in Paris, “to help alleviate the backlog of sick people needing tests,” officials said. At the time of testing, officials told those being tested to expect their results within three hours.

Health district officials were expecting to conduct 150 or so tests, but more than 400 were completed, officials said.

About eight hours after announcing the temporary test site, officials took to social media to alert residents that because of the sheer volume of results, test site workers were unable to notify everyone “in a timely manner” that evening.

“All of the tests are complete, but we physically cannot call everyone until 2-3am in the morning,” the social media post states. “Please be assured that no results are lost and all are completed, but we will resume notifying in the morning. Thank you for your patience.”

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

