Good morning, Red River Valley!
As remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move further away from the region, we should see the winds from the north shift to come from the south today. Expect a mostly cloudy day through mid-morning and then a gradual clearing as the high gets to about 78 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 60.
Friday will rinse and repeat, being mostly cloudy through mid-morning and then clearing. The high is forecast at 80 degrees. Once again, the night will be mostly clear with a low around 60.
Enjoy your Thursday!
