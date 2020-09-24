Thursday.jpg
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clouds will likely stick around much of the day east of I-35. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

As remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move further away from the region, we should see the winds from the north shift to come from the south today. Expect a mostly cloudy day through mid-morning and then a gradual clearing as the high gets to about 78 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 60. 

Friday will rinse and repeat, being mostly cloudy through mid-morning and then clearing. The high is forecast at 80 degrees. Once again, the night will be mostly clear with a low around 60.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Warmer and drier conditions will return for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be near or above normal with mostly sunny skies.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

