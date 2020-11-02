On Oct. 30, 2020 Mary Ann Hooten walked into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ. Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the open pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery, with visitation one hour before the services.
Mary Ann was born on Nov. 29, 1933, to Mr. and Mrs. Holtzclaw in Little Rock, Arkansas.
She was a proud graduate of Baylor University class of 1955, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Before Alzheimer’s took over her body, she was an educator for 20 years in a couple of school districts including Paris ISD. She also worked and enjoyed helping young students at Success for Learning Center here in Paris.
She was a proud member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where she loved serving her Lord. One of her favorite ministries was decorating the sanctuary, and foyer for the Christmas holidays, and teaching kids in Sunday School.
On Dec. 15, 2000, she married Danny Hooten, whom she loved with all of her heart. They enjoyed spending countless times together traveling and going to see her grandson, Dalton, who was the light of her life.
She enjoyed working in her yard tending to all her plants and flowers and taking care of her four legged babies Ching and later on Samson.
She leaves behind one son, Bobby Loper, who she adored deeply, of Geneva, Florida; her grandson, Dalton Loper, of Minneola, Florida; two stepsons, Clayton Hooten and wife, Denise, of Waco, Texas, James Hooten and wife, Amy, of Paris, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hooten; son, David Loper; Aunt Ratliff; and her parents.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation in memory of Mary Ann to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the ministry of your choice at First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Hooten family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
