BLOSSOM - The city of Blossom has scheduled a bulky items curbside pickup for Saturday and will start early in the day.
The service is to be provided by the city’s trash contractor at no extra charge to individuals. The trucks will run their regular trash route and pick up large items placed at the curb.
Bulky items should be placed at curbside and each residence is allowed three large items.
One water heater, one couch and/or one bundle of limbs with the limbs tied together and no more than four feet in length.
The contractor will not pick up construction debris, tires or refrigerated items that do not have discharge certificates.
The city encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity for disposal of items that are too large for weekly polycart pickup. This service is provided four times each year, in the months of January, April, July and October. Pickup will begin early on Saturday morning.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
