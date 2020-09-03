Burglary of more than $800 in merchandise
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday. Police said someone cut a hole in a chain-link fence to access the back side of the building and then cut a hole in the building to enter. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole more than $800 in merchandise, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Man arrested, jailed for parole violation warrant
Paris police arrested 36-year-old Joshua Calvin Davlin, of Paris, at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Main Street on a parole violation warrant. Police said Davlin was a passenger in a vehicle that had been stopped for a traffic violation. Davlin was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today according to jail records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested 5 people Wednesday.
