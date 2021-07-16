On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Rusty Basinger, loving son and father of four children, passed away at the age of 61.
Rusty was born on March 11, 1960 in Paris, Texas to James Floyd and Betty Joyce Basinger. He graduated from Paris High School in May 1978.
He is preceded in death by his father Corky Basinger; his brother, Bryan Basinger.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Basinger; his son, Ryan Basinger and wife, Courtney; his daughter, Tara Basinger and her Fiancé, Ryan; his daughter, Mackenzie Basinger; and his daughter, Hannah Alvarez. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Sofia, Theodore and Annie; his sister-in-law, Julie Basinger; his nephews, Matt and Dyllan; and his niece, Sydney.
Rusty never met a stranger. He made a friend everywhere he went and could always bring a smile to your face. He loved his family, he loved to help people and he loved to travel. He was always on the move. His friendliness and good spirits were much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who frequented the many places where he was known to be. Many people knew Rusty from his time at Corky’s car lot, Kimberly Clark and his volunteer Police work.
A private memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
