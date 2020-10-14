Betty Margaret Morgan, age 91, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020 at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris.
She was born to William Harvey and Ida Lee Wigley Annett on Aug. 19, 1929 in Chicota.
Betty married Henry Franklin Morgan in Fort Worth and spent 46 wonderful years together.
She enjoyed cooking, shopping, journaling and working crossword puzzles. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Honey Grove.
Betty is survived by her children, Mark Annett and wife, Linda Raney, Bobby Morgan and wife, Rhonda Lemons and Robbie Ashcraft and husband, Monte. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tony Annett, Emily Gutierrez and husband, David, Jeff Raney and wife, Debbie, Ken Raney and wife, Stephanie; great-grandson, Elias Gutierrrez.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one grandson, Evan Aschraft.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Webb Hill Cemetery, in Wolfe City. It will be conducted by Vivian Crowson. We will have the funeral home open Thursday afternoon for informal viewing of the body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.