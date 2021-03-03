Graveside services will be held for 57 year old, Mr. Paul Dean Hurd, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas who went to be with his Lord And Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Graveside will be on March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Joe Liggins officiating. Interment at Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church Street, Clarksville, TX.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection.
