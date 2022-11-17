Dewey Wayne Ingram

 Dewey Wayne Ingram

Dewey Wayne Ingram passed away on Nov. 14, 2022.

Visitation is on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs. Service will be on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery.

