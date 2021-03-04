BONHAM — Fannin County’s Covid-19 and winter storm disaster declarations will live another week following Commissioners’ Court action Tuesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 3,216 total cases Tuesday in Fannin County since testing began a year ago. Active cases totaled 32. While 3,144 people are considered recovered, there have been 101 Covid-19 related deaths, according to the data.
Moore attributed the county’s low active case county, as compared to surrounding counties, to prayer.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order stripping away the state’s mask mandate and allowing all businesses to reopen 100% will not take effect until Wednesday.
