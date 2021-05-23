Pat Wallace, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away on April 27, 2021, in Carrollton, Texas.
As a member of the 1951 Paris High School Class, she played snare drums and marched in the PHS Band under the direction of Floyd Weger.
Born in Paris on May 3, 1934, to Marshall and Georgia Caldwell, Pat was the youngest of their seven children, all who preceded her in death, Christine, Austin, Edie, Aileen, Leo and Juanita. She lived many years in Paris before resettling in Tyler, where she taught country-dance lessons and worked in retail. After retiring, she moved to the Dallas area in 2016.
Over the years, she enjoyed many PHS Class of ’51 Reunions and kept in touch with classmates she’d had since first grade. She also took joy in the Caldwell Reunions in Paris every other summer that brought together her nieces and nephews families from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arizona.
She is survived by daughters, Marsha Cathcart, of The Colony, Texas and Lori Screen, of Tappahannock, Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan Gauthier, of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Christina Mattingly, of King George, Virginia; as well as many loving members of her extended family.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
