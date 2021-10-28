North Lamar Education Foundation Board Member James A. Dawson and Mike Kennedy award the Jana Graves Kennedy Memorial Scholarship to recipient Melody Huesca. The scholarship was endowed in 2021 in memory of Kennedy’s late wife.
The eighth annual James A. Dawson Golf Tournament, which benefits the North Lamar Education Foundation, featured 17 four-person teams Saturday’s at Paris Golf and Country Club.
Members of the first place team, sponsored by Loy Dean Clark, were Mike Redus, Bob Long, Loy Dean Clark and Billy Mac Steed. The second place team, sponsored by Eric Blease and Oncall Home Health, was Joel Wofford, Larry Wooldridge, Brandon Williams and Eric Blease.
Individual winners included Judy Bankston for Ladies Longest Drive, Craig Corriston for Men’s Longest Drive and Larry Wooldridge for Putting Contest.
Proceeds from the golf tournament fund scholarships for graduating seniors at North Lamar.
“We would like to thank the players, the hole sponsors and all others that donated to make the tournament a success. We appreciate all the support from the community as we raise funds to assist students as they continue their education,” Foundation President Jeri Wooldridge said.
The North Lamar Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing scholarship money through donors and fundraising events for North Lamar seniors. The newest endowed scholarship is the Jana Graves Kennedy Memorial Scholarship. 2021 recipient Melody Huesca is attending Navarro College in Corsicana.
Contributions to the foundation may be made through donations, memorials and honorariums, endowments, planned giving or contributing to fundraising events like the golf tournament. Visit northlamar.net for more information on giving.
