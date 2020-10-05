Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of NW Loop 286 at 5:20 a.m. Friday. Security there told police that a man had a pistol in his hand and was chasing an employee into the parking lot. The man left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Officers said they found the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle then accelerated and tried to flee but was stopped in the 1000 block of NE Loop 286. The driver, Kenneth Deandre Harris, 32, of Paris, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Harris was placed in Lamar County Jail where he was later released.
Possible connection of two break-ins
Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 100 block of 21st Street SE at 2:47 p.m. Saturday. The complainant told police that someone had entered his home and moved several items from their original locations, but could not tell if anything had been taken.
Officers said they had recently responded to a call of a theft in the area of the burglary where the suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black and gray hoodie, who walked with a limp. Police reported they found a similar hoodie in the residence.
The investigation continues.
Pistol stolen from car
At 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue. The complainant reported that someone had opened the unlocked door of his vehicle and had stolen a pistol from the center console.
The incident is under investigation.
Fake $20 bills used
Paris police responded to two places in reference to fraud Sunday. They reported that a known person had used fake $20 bills at the two locations. The incidents are under investigation.
Felon in possession of firearm
Paris police were called to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Jackson Street at 10:17 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they reported the complainant said her boyfriend had choked her and had pointed a pistol at her during an argument.
Officers reported they found the pistol in the backyard of the residence. Nicholas Tyrone Jackson, 42, of Texarkana, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jackson was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 230 calls for service and arrested 3 people over the weekend.
