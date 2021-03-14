The Honey Grove City Council is scheduled to host two public hearings when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St. Both hearings will address resident applications for a zoning variance on a requirement for a two-car garage.
The council also is expected to cancel the May election; discuss the procedure for a special election in November; continue using KSA Engineering firm; schedule Spring Clean Up days; discuss the Building Permit Fee schedule and procedure; to approve Bureau Veritas creating city limits, zoning, and water and sewer tap maps at a cost not to exceed $8,000; and discuss residential propane use in city limits.
