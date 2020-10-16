Victor Arno Bringle passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the VA hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Victor was born on Nov. 22, 1931, to Ethan and Dora Bringle in Omak, Washington.
He was educated in Oregon schools, he graduated from Hillsboro Union High School in 1949 and continued his education at Oregon State University through the ROTC program. Victor graduated from OSU in 1953 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.
Upon graduation, he entered the Air force flight school where Victor became a pilot and flew F86 Saber jets where he was stationed in Misawa, Japan. After returning to Oregon, he continued to fly in the Air National Guard for seven years out of Portland, Oregon. He retired with the rank of Captain after serving the United States for 10 years.
Victor had a successful engineering firm partnership in Portland, Oregon with specialties in water and wastewater management. Victor holds several patents for innovative designs of sewage treatment plants. He was a Professional Engineer and licensed in seven states including Texas. From 1976 to 1977 Victor became involved with a partnership group as their lead engineer in the development of a resort community along the Caspian Sea in Iran. As the development for this community went forward with equipment, crews deployed, and commitments from major hotels, the civil unrest within the country became a major concern. His family had made plans with visas in hand to attend the ground-breaking ceremony when he called to say “DO NOT COME!” As the Shah of Iran was having major medical treatment in the United States, the Ayatollah Khomeini moved against the Shah and seized the country condemning all Western influence and involvement with Iran. Victor and his crew barely made it out of Iran with their lives. Upon returning to the US with capital losses he found the US in declining economy and with the municipal interest rate at 22%, it precipitated his move out of Oregon to find work in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana and Texas between the years of 1984 to 2005.
While in Texas he met and committed his life to his beloved partner Jane Tisdell, prompting his move to settle in Paris, Texas.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Ethan and Dora Bringle; his half-brother Edwin; his brothers, Billy, Albert and Walter; his sisters, Etha, Elsie and Fay.
Victor leaves behind four daughters in Oregon and their families, Vicki and Jim Kramer, of Otis, Sue and Timm Schimke, of Bend, Nancy and Pat Irvin, of Coos Bay, Sally and Paul Bellatty, of Salem; four grandchildren, Raychel and Ryan Thomas, of Corvallis, James and Jordan Kramer, of Kennewick, Washington, Chelsea Irvin, of Homer, Alaska and Samm Schimke, of Bend; four great-grandchildren, Chance, Isaac and Lainey Thomas and Eleanor Kramer; also his loving and adored companion of 16 years, Jane Tisdell, of Paris, Texas.
His final resting place will be the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Cremation was conducted under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
